Canning supplies in high demand

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Now that toilet paper and cleaning supplies are back in stock, shoppers can expect to see yet another shortage at the store–canning supplies.

John Henkle at Henkle’s Ace Hardware in Webb City says this shortage was something they expect to see, especially since planting supplies were flying off the shelves back in the Spring.

With many more folks back at home due to coronavirus, plenty of residents were doing more home projects like starting their own gardens.

As we enter harvest season, Henkle says it’s getting tough to keep with demand.

John Henkle, Owner, Henkle’s Ace Hardware, said, “And just anything from green beans, to jams, to jellies to pickles, tomato sauces, salsas. The list goes on. Just basic food products to have things for your family you know you have.”

This trend seems to be common at hardware stores locally and nationally.

Local stores say they are looking to get a shipment of canning supplies very soon.