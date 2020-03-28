Calvary Baptist Church providing shelter to women in need amid pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many Four State residents are relying on their faith to help them get through the covid-19 pandemic.

That’s the reason why one local house of worship has opened its doors to people who have no where to call home.

These are trying times for Four State residents, even those fortunate to have a place of their own.

Imagine how much worse it would be if you had no where else to turn?

That’s why Calvary Baptist Church in Joplin has opened its doors to a group of women currently living under their roof.

Kenny Cox, Pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, said, “We had some women coming to church came and said that a couple of the shelters had shut down and that they no longer had access to housing in the community and so we decided to open up the church and take in women that might be currently homeless and without the resources to go get housing”

Over the past six months, Pastor Kenny Cox says his church has played an increasing emphasis on helping women get back on their feet and back out into the community.

And with plenty of space, he says this is the ideal opportunity to put that plan into action.

“Well I think it’s important that everybody do their part when things are tough, and we have resources that we’re not supposed to hoard and so if we have the ability to help then we should help, Christ calls us to help what he calls the least of these and when we have the opportunity to meet a need then we need to help that need.”

If the need for shelter continues to increase in the near future, Cox says they have enough room to take in 15 to 20 more people, which can include women with children.

In order to continue caring for their guests, they could use laundry supplies as well as a couple of female volunteers to stay overnight.

For more information on how you can help, call 417-781-1841.