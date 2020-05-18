Businesses in Kansas plan to re-open in phase 1.5

Kan. — Businesses across the state of Kansas prepare to re-open their doors as phase 1.5 of their recovery plan starts on Monday.

Salon 9 in Pittsburg has been closed for nearly two months.

With this phase of the re-opening plan, the salon will be able to serve their clients again.

New safety measures will be in place requiring employees and customers to wear masks.

Customers must wash their hands upon entry and stations will have to be six feet apart.

With their appointment list growing longer, they are looking forward to providing services safely.

Christina Hamilton, Salon 9, says, “They miss us, and we miss them. It’s going to take a little bit to get everybody in, so I want to tell all of our clients thank you for your patience, but we’re going to do the best we can and get everybody in.”

The salon is requiring customers to wait in their vehicles until their appointments.

Under phase 1.5, gyms, libraries, and childcare services will be allowed to re-open, following social distancing guidelines.