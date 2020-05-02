JOPLIN, Mo. — Businesses and restaurants won’t be the only services reopening in Joplin next week.

At the city briefing, officials announced City Hall and the Joplin Recycling Center will reopen and transit services will resume.

The Sunshine Lamp Trolley Service and MAPS will reopen on Monday, with a limited number of riders to ensure social distancing guidelines.

The Recycling Center will re-open to the public on Tuesday with self-serve drop off with one vehicle being admitted at a time.

Officials urge citizens to still be vigilant of healthy practices at this time.

Nick Edwards, City Manager, Joplin, said, “We can set a good example for the state on how we reopen or we can set a bad example for the state on how we reopen. So I would encourage you everyone that’s listening to do your part and to continue to follow the guidance that Dan has given us throughout this time and follow social distancing and wash your hands. Joplin can really like I said set a good example.”

City hall will be reopened to residents, although only the North entrance on Sixth Street and the Main Street entrance will be available to the public.