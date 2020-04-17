Buddy Check 16 – Cancer and Covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — People diagnosed with cancer are presented with a whole new set of circumstances to maneuver around as the covid-19 pandemic continues.

Dr. Chance Matthiesen, Medical Director, Radiation Oncologist, Freeman Health System, said, “With cancer patients this introduces another dilemma.”

People with a cancer diagnosis have a lot to think about surrounding covid-19.

“How do we balance the urgency of a cancer diagnosis with the severity of this COVID-19 infection?”

Medical director and Radiation Oncologist Dr. Chance Matthiesen at Freeman Health System says a cancer patient’s immune system can be weakened during treatment, so what does covid-19 mean for that person?

“It’ll never be recommended that anyone delay cancer therapy.”

However, he says some cancer treatment timelines could allow a patient several weeks to heal from something like surgery before beginning chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

“Every time the surgery has taken place, there’s a window of time we allow for he patient to heal up. That window can sometimes be up to 12 weeks.”

Recommendation is normally to begin chemo or radiation as soon as possible after healing from surgery.

But, some patients, can choose a slightly altered timeline to keep themselves out of hospital settings during the covid-19 pandemic.

“What we’re seeing now is patients sometimes electing to take the option of allowing themselves to heal up an additional several weeks, which is still appropriate and supported by the literature.”

For example, patients who need radiation are usually seen within 4 to 6 weeks post-op, but that’s a little different right now.

“The majority, because of the COVID-19, are electing to take the additional weeks of healing and recovery before they come in for radiation therapy.”

In fact, the cancer clinic at Freeman Health System has seen about a 30% drop in volume lately — which can be good for social distancing.

But it worries doctors people may not be seeking answers if something is wrong.

“If a patient has concern, if they feel a lump, if they’re having pain, if something is bleeding, and they feel like they need to see their doctor, they should absolutely not delay this.”

While — as Dr. Matthiesen reiterates — delaying treatment is never recommended, some of the guidelines suggest it could still be an appropriate option for certain patients, it won’t compromise their outcome, and doesn’t compromise their treatment plan.

“One: It keeps them home, protected and it’s not delaying their oncological care. Second thing is it’s reducing the patients that are coming through our clinic on a daily basis.”

That helps cancer center staff clean and sterilize everything they need to, to protect the facility against covid-19.

“Because any cancer patient is a high-risk patient. They deserve the highest of sterilization and proper technique to make sure that they do not get infected.”