Bronaugh R-7 School District keeping the community aspect alive with the pledge of allegiance

BRONAUGH, Mo. — With schools closed and children having to study at home, life has been looking a bit different for families across the nation.

KSN’s Joie Bettenhausen explains how the Bronaugh R-7 School District is still keeping the community aspect alive starting with the pledge of allegiance.

Jordan Dickey, Bronaugh R-7 School District Superintendent, said, “A few of us have still been coming to work everyday and it’s pretty lonely without our teachers and without our students and so were really missing those things that we take for granted a lot.”

Since school has moved online, Bronaugh R-7 School District brainstormed ways to bring normalcy back for teachers, students, and staff.

“We came up with the idea of asking the students to record themselves saying the pledge of allegiance and then we post one a day at 8 a.m. on our Facebook.”

It’s something Dickey says is more than just an assignment.

“It’s a way to give back to their community and we’ve tried to emphasize that that by offering to say the pledge of allegiance for our community, you are giving back and you’re showing the students like that you you’re not afraid to put yourself out there and volunteer in that way.”

When first starting this program a month ago, the Superintendent needed a leader to step up.

Kaleigh Byram, Bronaugh Senior, said, “Miss Dickey had asked me if I would dress up in red, white, and blue and do it because Spirit Week is one of my favorite times of the year, so when I did it it was really just kind of a way to tap back into the normalcy of everyday.”

And since then, students have been getting creative on how they want to share the pledge.

Bailey Cliffman, Bronaugh Junior, said, “You get to see other students that you usually interact with on the daily do it also and like for me, we did it as a group in Moundville. We obviously social distanced, 6 feet a part and everything, but we stood around the flag at the post office and said it together so it was a way of getting together for me and saying it and doing what we usually do everyday at school.”

“We have the best students here and the best teachers and today the one we shared was of parents and so we appreciate the parents’ support and the time that they’ve put in. The parents are rocking it right now. They’re doing a great job with our kids at home,” said Dickey.