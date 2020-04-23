Bright Futures gets funding boost

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin organization that provides food to kids who need it most receives a much needed boost in funding.

The Shelter Insurance Foundation donated $4,000 to bright futures in Joplin for its snack pack program today.

The program serves 370 meals each week during the school year to Joplin students who are deemed food insecure.

Shelter Insurance gave each agent $1,000 to give to a local organization of their choice.

So four of them decided to combine their portions to give to the snack pack program.

Bill Williams, Shelter Insurance Agent, said, “So I called the other agents and I said hey, fantastic idea and they wanted to jump on board so Kerry Williams, Joy Long and Spencer Layne and myself have decided to give to the snack pack program.”

Dale Peterson, Bright Futures Joplin, said, “I believe that when the children know the community cares for them, that’s when lives can really be changed.”

Peterson adds that when kids are well fed, they’re able to do better in school, participate in social activities and aren’t as worried about when their next meal is going to come.

He says with the current situation bringing so much uncertainty, this donation couldn’t have come at a better time.