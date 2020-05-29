BREAKING: One person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited Lake of the Ozarks during Memorial Day Weekend

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (press release/KOLR) — The Camden County Health Department has released a press release stating a Boone County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Lake of Ozarks on Memorial Day Weekend.
Below is the full press release from Camden County:
Camden County Health Department has been notified of a Boone County resident who has tested positive for Covid-19 after being in the Lake area on May 23 & 24. The case arrived here on Saturday and developed illness on Sunday, so was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit. Due to the need to inform mass numbers of unknown people, we are publicly releasing the following timeline, which was provided by the case. Investigation is in progress by Boone County Health Department, with Lake Area Health Departments assisting with local contacts. There have been no cases reported in Camden County residents this week.
Saturday May 23
Backwater Jacks ~1-5pm
Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool 5:40pm-9pm
Backwater Jacks 940pm-10pm
Sunday May 24
Buffalo Wild Wings 1pm-2pm
Shady Gators ~2:30pm until~6:30-7pm
Taxi from Shady Gators to private residence around 7pm
The public who may have been in these places is asked to please monitor for symptoms:
fever
cough
shortness of breath
body aches
headache
nausea, vomiting
diarrhea
loss of taste or smell
If you develop symptoms, please contact your physician, and isolate until test results are known. Please Stay Home If You Are Sick!