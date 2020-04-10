Branson Performers Come Together for Online Sing-Along

BRANSON, Mo. — To cheer up long time fans in quarantine, a multitude of Branson area performers and shows collaborated and created a sing-along!

In the spirit of togetherness, or rather digital togetherness, over 40 Branson performers and more than 20 Branson shows have come together to create a Branson Sing-Along with our “Branson Entertainers Virtual Choir” to share with our biggest Branson fans! We hope this video will “take you home to the place you belong and on the road again,” to Branson, Missouri soon.

Special credit to the video creators @StephenOdom @ChelsieOdom, entertainers at @HamnersVarietyTheater