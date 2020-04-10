Boys and Girls Club in Joplin providing hot dinners for kids

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization is making sure kids have more than just the sack breakfast and lunches schools have been handing out these last few weeks.

The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri in Joplin is providing hot dinners for some kids in the area.

The club is currently serving an evening meal to club members and even kids in the surrounding neighborhood.

Rhonda Gorham says, that way, food insecure young people have every meal covered.

Rhonda Gorham, Executive Director, Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, said, “We serve every night a hot meal with a veggie, uh a main course of fruit, and sometimes there’s snacks left in there too, we put a little extra in there for them.”

The food program is funded through the club’s operating budget, which would normally go towards running the club if it were open for business.

Meals are given away each week night from 4:30 till 6:00 p.m.