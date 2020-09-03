Bourbon County Strong Committee launches mask campaign

BOURBON COUNTY, Ks. — A group of Bourbon County citizens are coming together to make sure students are protected as they return to school. The Bourbon County Strong Committee is launching a mask campaign to boost community awareness about the importance of masks.

The committee wants to raise money to provide Fort Scott and Uniontown School Districts with masks for every student and staff member.

Organizers say they’ve personally seen the effects of covid-19 and they don’t want anyone else in their community to go through that experience. So they’re doing what they can, to help limit the spread of the virus.

Kayla Stewart, Committee Member, Bourbon County Strong Committee, said, “It’s really close to my heart because I’m seeing it with someone I care about. I guess a lot of people don’t know how real it is until it directly impacts them. So I really want to prevent people in our community to experience the same feelings that I’m feeling and I just prevent the spread so they don’t have to go through the stress.”

The campaign starts September 8th and runs through the month of October.

The committee will also host a golf tournament October 10th to raise money.

For more information, follow the link below.

www.bourboncountystrong.com