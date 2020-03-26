Bourbon County Health Dept. Update Stay at Home Order

BOURBON CO., Kan. — Bourbon County health officials have updated the stay at home order for the county that began today, March 26, through April 26.

The original order can be read here.

There are no significant changes and no additional mandatory shut downs to business from the previous order.

It does have additional measures for business who are open:

Businesses must take proactive measures to ensure compliance with Social Distancing Requirements:

1. Designate 6-foot distances. Designating with signage, tape, or by other means 6- foot spacing for employees and customers In line to maintain appropriate distance;

2. Hand sanitizer and sanitizing products. Having anti-microbial soap and water or hand sanitizer and sanitizing products readily available for employees and customers;

3. Separate operating hours for vulnerable populations. Implementing separate operating hours for elderly and vulnerable customers;

4. Online and remote access. Posting online whether a facility Is open and how to best reach the facility and continue services by phone or remotely;