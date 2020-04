BOURBON COUNTY, Ks. — Bourboun County health officials confirm the first resident in the county to die due to COVID-19.

The SEK Multi-County Health Department announced this morning that the patient was an elderly man with underlying health conditions.

The man had been hospitalized out-of-state prior to March 22nd, and was Bourbon County’s first confirmed case.

All individuals who he came into contact with have already been notified.

Bourbon County currently has 6 reported cases.