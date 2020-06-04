Bourbon County Announces 8th Positive COVID-19 Case

BOURBON COUNTY, Kans. — A new, positive COVID-19 test in Bourbon County, Kansas has brought the total number of cases for the county to 8.

Wednesday afternoon laboratory tests confirmed the 8th cases of COVID-19 for an individual in Bourbon County.

The resident is in isolation and their family is in quarantine at this time, the health department says. This case is most likely travel related and an investigation is underway.

The Bourbon County Health Department also says there is a low risk of exposure for Bourbon County residents.