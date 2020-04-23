Billions of dollars going to school districts to offset the financial impact from COVID-19

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Billions of dollars in federal funding will go to school districts around the country, hoping to offset some of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tony Rossetti, WC R-7 Supt.: “With the number of kids coming up – we would have to start serving lunch at 10:00 and end at 2:00.” Dr. Tony Rossetti, Webb City Superintendent

Webb City Superintendent Dr. Tony Rossetti is planning to avoid issues with an over-sized junior high class by expanding the cafeteria.

“The lunch periods won’t be crammed, you know it’s a tight space. You know you get junior high kids in a tight space, you want to give them some space.” Dr. Tony Rossetti, Webb City Superintendent

But Webb City is keeping a close eye on money issues in the future. Webb City is expecting about $560,000 in CARES funding from the federal government to help ease the pinch from the COVID-19 pandemic. But they don’t know what comes next with the economy.

“Looking forward into the future is like trying to guess in a crystal ball,” says Dr. Rossetti.

There’s a lot more money coming in to Four States schools. Miami and Carl Junction each expect a little more than half a million dollars. Pittsburg schools estimate tops $700,000 while Neosho’s is closer to $900,000. And in Joplin, school leaders are looking at $2.1 million dollars.

The money could be helpful in paying for personnel costs now or potential shortfalls for Joplin down the road.