Big Elk Floats and Camping prepping its campground ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Big Elk Floats and Camping is prepping its campground ahead of Memorial Day Weekend and hoping to provide a safe escape for those looking to get out of the house.

Owner Pat Tinsley and his team are sanitizing and cleaning every boat that floats on the river.

They’ve acquired more vehicles and drivers to help pick up groups to maintain social distancing.

There’s a limited number of camp spots left, but Big Elk Floats and Camping are keeping groups separate, while also providing masks and hand sanitizers as need be.

Pat Tinsley, Owner, said, “Anybody that’s been in their cabin, not working, doing their thing for the past six to eight weeks this has been going on where it’s been serious, they’re ready to get out. The way the phone has been ringing, there’s a lot of people ready to get out. The questions over and over again are, ‘is it going to be crowded?’ ‘is there enough space?’ and we’re trying to deal with that–obviously, are going to be dealing with that–and spacing them out.”

Big Elks will be open Friday through Monday for the holiday weekend.