Big Elk Camp and Canoe to offer certain activities free of charge for the remainder of April

PINEVILLE, Mo. — A local campground is helping people enjoy the outdoors while practicing social distancing, free of charge.

Through the remainder of April, Big Elk Camp and Canoe in Pineville will allow anyone to utilize their property for certain daily activities.

Those activities include fishing, biking, and arrowhead hunting.

If you’re planning to camp or canoe on the river, you’ll still have to pay the normal rental rate.

Drew Daniel of Big Elk says his organization wanted to step up and help out families who are looking for fun things to do in our temporary normal.

Drew Daniel, Director of Marketing, Big Elk Camp and Canoe, said, “I guess the turning point is we had a family come and a young mother said: ‘I’m not used to having my two elementary kids home all day’. ‘I’m not used to having my husband home all day, seven days a week’. We need relief. That kind of turned the light bulb on for us.”

Stephen Rockwell, Jane, Mo. Resident, said, “I think it’s amazing. It kind of gets more people than normally would come out because not everyone can afford it and it now lets everyone get a chance to come out, fish, relax, sunbathe and all that fun stuff.”

The campground is offering the special Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, pull up to the office and you’ll be issued a pass that will be good for the remainder of the day you’re there.