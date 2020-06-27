CARTHAGE, Mo. — Bible Baptist Church in Carthage held a special food giveaway for people in the community.

Hundreds of cars lined up around the street as members of the church handed out cases of food filled with produce, frozen meat and milk.

It’s the second straight week the church has partaken in this distribution of goods.

The church’s Deacon says it’s a way for them to serve as a vessel so none of the farm products go to waste.

Brett Skillen, Deacon, said, “We have a new pastor, he just came to us in February, he was our youth pastor. And so he’s terribly excited about this. He’s been reaching out to the community now and, just letting them know that god’s good, he provides, and we’re here to be distributors. So that’s kind of where we’re at with this.”