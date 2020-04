BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville honored heroes fighting on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic by turning the courthouse blue.

The courthouse went blue to show appreciation for medical professionals and essential workers still doing their job day in and day out amid the coronavirus crisis.

Bentonville police officers were also on the scene to show their appreciation as they put their blue lights on for a few minutes.