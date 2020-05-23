Ben Markley Estate to be auctioned off on Monday

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — History buffs will have the chance to get their hands on some unique collectibles this weekend.

The Ben Markley Estate will be auctioned off on Monday.

He was known as an extensive salvage buyer so the sale will feature a wide range of items, including everything from steam engines and spool cabinets to miners lamps and railroad lights.

There’s even a unique piece of military memorabilia.

Bob Lasswell, Auctioneer, said, “We’re not sure of the date on that cannon – it could be civil war. Rare and unique cannon that’s operable. Mr. Markley fired that every year at Carthage at the 4th of July.”

Buyers are asked to wear masks and gloves and to practice social distancing.

The sale will be held Monday, May 25th at the Newton County Fairgrounds starting at 10 a.m.

http://lasswellauctions.com/upcoming.htm