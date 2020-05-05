BBB warns of covid-19 related scams

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Better Business Bureau Office in Springfield is warning residents about a pair of scams reported in the Joplin area.

The first involved a victim receiving a text message saying he had a large sum of money, and needed to click on a link in the text message to claim it.

The link downloads malware onto the phone that can seize sensitive information.

The second scam involves victims being asked to pay for the shipping on free trial offer products, instead of just being charged the shipping fee, they’re being charged hundreds of dollars.

Stephanie Garland, Regional Director Springfield Better Business Bureau, said, “What we’re finding is that these people don’t have legitimate products, or they’re sending out fake products to people and they’re going ahead and saying its a great purchase, and then they’re getting charged 14 days later, 30 days later and then they keep having charges happen, reoccurring charges so they can’t get any money back.”

Garland says scams are more common right now as more people spend time online during the current coronavirus pandemic.