BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — The Baxter Springs Historical Museum will reopen its doors on Tuesday for the first time in more than two months.

The museum was ordered to close following Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s stay at home order back in March.

When entering the facility, patrons will be asked to wash their hands and maintain social distancing.

No more than 35 individuals will be allowed in the museum at one time and for now, only one level will be open.

Mary Billington, Baxter Springs Historical Museum, said, “We are hoping that things progress and that by the Fourth of July, that we will be open full time here, full access to both floors.”

The museum typically sees many international travelers, however this year they are anticipating a decrease.

But they believe those numbers will pick back up in 2021.