Battle over coronavirus stimulus continues in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The battle over the next coronavirus relief package continues on capitol hill.

Wednesday Democrats renewed calls for their multi-trillion dollar plan they say is the only solution.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, said, “We have a massive problem in this country”

Democrats are digging their heels in deeper to get a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus deal passed.

“The needs have only grown”

Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-IL, said, “Our small businesses are devastated, our schools can not safely reopen more 195,000 of our fellow Americans have tragically died”

Illinois Democratic Congresswoman Lauren Underwood says Democrats there’s no more room for compromise and called on Republicans to act.

“America can not afford another day of Republican inaction”

“We came down a trillion dollars we ask them to go up a trillion dollars, they went down,” said Pelosi.

This week President Trump said on Twitter republicans should increase the amount they’re willing to spend, but Senator Chuck Grassley says the party isn’t interested.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-IA, said, “You can get republicans to spend more money than maybe what we had a week ago in the Senate bill but you’ll never get us to go to a trillion in a half dollars”

Grassley says sending billions in federal dollars to blues states is off table.

“They’re playing politics and when they play politics the people of this country lose”

Sen Pat Roberts, R-KS, “People are still hurting”

Kansas Senator Pat Roberts says he’s holding out for compromise.

“It’s possible, I don’t know if it’s probable. We not only have a pandemic of COVID-19, we have a pandemic of politics”

This week a group of 50 bipartisan lawmakers introduced a compromised $2 trillion bill, but its not backed by leadership in either party.