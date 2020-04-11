Bass Pro Shops furloughs and layoffs several employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Bass Pro Shops is “drastically scaling back operations” by reducing staff through furloughs and layoffs.

The staffing changes were confirmed Friday, April 10, by the outdoor superstore.

Bass Pro Shops also implemented a temporary salary reduction for all their leadership and salaried team members. The store says that demographic makes up 9% of the total workforce.

According to Bass Pro, full-time Outfitters whose positions were eliminated received severance along with outplacement services and support.

Also a number of Outfitters have been furloughed until things improve. In their statement Brass Pro Shops said benefits will continue as normal for all eligible furloughed Outfitters. This means they will continue to cover 75% of eligible employee health and welfare costs for up to 90 days.

All impacted Outfitters are eligible to apply for government-funded unemployment pay, according to the statement.

BELOW, YOU CAN READ THE STORE’S ENTIRE STATEMENT:

We are facing substantial disruptions to our business in what is without question the greatest

challenge in the history of our country, all due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control. The

unforeseen impact of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic is affecting every company and

family in America, including our own.

Like many other companies large and small, we are very regrettably being forced to drastically

scale back operations, and last week we took difficult but unavoidable actions to reduce staffing

through furloughs and layoffs impacting a significant percentage of our workforce in every

division, including our Base Camp headquarters, manufacturing plants, and hospitality

properties. We also implemented a temporary salary reduction for all leadership and salaried

team members (approximately nine percent of our total workforce). Though painful, these

measures have prevented us from making significantly deeper reductions and furloughs.

There are no words to express how difficult it is to see our valued team members – the very

heart of our company – being impacted by a global event outside their control. Impacted full-time Outfitters whose positions were eliminated will receive severance along with outplacement

services and support. We have also furloughed a number of Outfitters until conditions improve.

During this period, all health and welfare benefits will continue as normal for all eligible

furloughed Outfitters, which means we will continue to cover 75 percent of eligible Outfitter

health and welfare costs for all furloughed team members for up to 90 days. All impacted

Outfitters will be eligible to apply for government-funded unemployment pay.

As we navigate these trying times, we continue to ensure we are operating safely and

responsibly in full compliance with local guidelines for everyone’s health. 97 percent of our office

staff is now working remotely, and we have waived our standard attendance policy

company-wide to give everyone the option to stay home.

This is an unprecedented and unpredictable worldwide crisis. Our fervent hope is to bring back

our impacted team members as quickly as possible, but circumstances will determine how we

advance.

The essence of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is an unshakable belief in the goodness and

resourcefulness of our people, our customers and our country. We’ve never been tested like this

before, but our confidence in our team and the future of America remains as firm as ever.