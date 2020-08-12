B & B Theaters to reopen two locations

FOUR STATE AREA — Two of the three B and B Theaters in the Four State Area will reopen on Friday.

The theaters in Neosho and Miami will start showing previously shown movies this weekend.

Then next week they’ll start with new movies.

The company is just as excited to be back in business as movie goers are to head back to the movies.

Buzz Ball, B & B District Manager, said, “We will have 5 retro type movies we just want to get open and bring the guests back.”

Ball says the company would prefer movie goers reserve their seats ahead of time if possible due to the theaters only allowing 50% occupancy.

He says the theater in Miami was also remodeled while it was closed down.

He says the B and B Theater in Monett will reopen the 21st of this month.

If you’d like to see what the movies are for this weekend and reserve your tickets, follow the link below.

www.bbtheaters.com