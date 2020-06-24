Ascension Via Christi releases statement on preparedness as covid-19 cases in Crawford County continue to climb

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Ascension Via Christi releases a statement on their preparedness plan as the number of covid-19 cases in Crawford County continue to climb.

Ascension Via Christi President, Randy Cason, says, “Despite the uptick in covid-19 cases in Crawford and the surrounding counties, to date we have only seen a moderate number of covid-19 hospitalizations and with the help of our respiratory emergency department are managing well.

Should this change, and we are faced with an influx of patients, we will adapt our policies and procedures accordingly, so that we can continue to provide the safe, quality care that our community has come to rely on.”