PITTSBURG, Ks. — As Pittsburg State University prepares to resume classes, administration announces a new requirement on campus.

Students are less than two months away from heading back to Pittsburg State University when Fall classes start August 17th.

Dr. Steve Scott, President, Pittsburg State University, said, “This campus is not the same when students are gone.”

But when student’s return, there’s a new accessory they’ll have to wear anytime they’re on campus.

“As of June 29th, we will be requiring the use of masks whenever anybody’s on our campus.”

There are some exceptions, you don’t have to wear a mask if you are alone in your office, work space, or residence hall room, if you’re outside and well-distanced from others and if you have a disability that prevents wearing a mask.

“I think that it’s so important that we think about not just opening the doors and inviting our students back but how do we do everything possible to stay open. And we’ve made a commitment to have face to face classes at some level and some way through November 20th.

Fang Lin, Faculty Member, Pittsburg State University, said, “I’ve heard that that they have working groups that are trying to figure out how the class can be break down into smaller pieces and hopefully we can stay socially distanced within the classrooms.

Dr. Steve Scott says the university’s goal is not just to reopen, but to remain open.

“The only way that’s going to happen is if we all work together to embrace these kinds of protocols, work together, and support each other to make that happen,” said Scott.

A mask enforcement policy is under development and will be announced soon.