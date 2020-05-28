As court hearings resume at the Joplin courthouse, city leaders unveil guidelines for entering the building

JOPLIN, Mo. — As court hearings resume at the Joplin courthouse, city leaders unveil guidelines for anyone entering the building.

Anyone who has traveled to a foreign country or have had close contact with someone who has traveled to a foreign country over the last two weeks will not be allowed in the building.

People who have been asked to self-quarantine, been diagnosed with covid-19 or have an unexplained fever, cough or shortness of breath will not be allowed in either.

These restrictions will remain in place until it’s determined it’s safe to remove them.

Those who are allowed into the court room will have their temperature checked and will be required to wear a mask.

Anyone not involved in the court proceeding will not be allowed in the building.

Occupancy will be limited to under ten people and areas will be taped off for social distancing.