As businesses open, Gov. Hutchinson reminds Arkansans to still practice safety

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For those of us that are beginning to head outside and return to normalcy, Governor Asa Hutchinson wants to remind Arkansans to still practice CDC guidelines.

In a press conference Saturday, Governor Hutchinson said as businesses and shops start to re-open, you should still wear a mask and follow the protocols outlined by the state while practicing social distancing. Hutchinson praised shop owners who are taking necessary steps to protect staff and shoppers.

“This is the new life that we have,” said Hutchinson. “I hope that we get out and spend money, but we have to make sure that we follow these guidelines.”

Dr. Nate Smith also wants Arkansans to still remain mindful of that they touch and to regularly sanitize your hands.