Arvest Million Meals Initiative adapting amid virus

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area bank is doing it’s part to help feed students in need.

This is the tenth year for Arvest Bank’s Million Meals Initiative.

But because of the virus, the program is operating a little bit differently this year.

Instead of having customers make donations and bring canned food and other non perishables into bank branches, some of which are closed, Arvest is presenting checks directly to several area organizations.

In Joplin, Bright Futures will be the recipient of a donation.

Dale Peterson, Joplin Schools Community Engagement, said, “They’re still going to give us a substantial part, not all of it we’ve had in the past, but still a substantial part and we’re so thankful for Arvest for that.”

Peterson says the Bright Futures Program will be receiving a $4,500 donation from Arvest which will fund the backpack program.