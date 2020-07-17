Arvest makes donation to Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Arvest foundation makes a donation to the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri to help those in need.

Today the Arvest Foundation presented the community clinic with a check for $3,000 to go directly towards covid-response.

The money will help the clinic provide personal protective equipment, respiratory related medications, a well as testing for staff members and volunteers.

The community clinic relies heavily on community partners to support their important work of health care for the uninsured.

Stephanie Brady, Executive Director, Community Clinic, said, “Every single dollar is impactful for us and we really rely so heavily on our community. Right now, some of our funding has gone down just because of businesses that don’t have as much resources as they have in the past. So this money really does affect us. The cost of providing for the protective equipment is not cheap and it’s not something that we typically have in our budget to provide the amount that we’re needing. So it really is impactful for us.”

This is the 27th year of the community clinic serving the community.

The clinic provides services at no cost, and sees on average of 22,000 un-duplicated patients per year.