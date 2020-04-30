Arkansas on downward trend for coronavirus cases, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson said he hopes we hit our COVID-19 peak on April 25.

When referring to a seven-day rolling average of new cases, Gov. Hutchinson said we seem to be on a downward trend.

After days of increasing numbers due to a prison outbreak at the Cummins Unit, today the state announced no new cases at the prison.

As that outbreak slows down, the number of cases has started to drop.

“You can see that is April 25 and it has gone down. I hope we stay below that peak. That is a good baseline for us to look at and I like where the trendline is now,” Hutchinson said.

Gov. Hutchinson said the hospitalization numbers show a similar pattern.