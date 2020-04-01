Arkansas below current COVID-19 projections; State says social distancing might be working

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Hutchinson said there are signs social distancing is working in Arkansas.

He referenced a model the state is using to try and predict the spread of COVID-19.

That model said we could have 3,500 cases by April 10 but that same model predicted we would have 900 cases by now and we are well below that number.

“Let’s be self-disciplined. Let’s follow the guidelines that the CDC and Dr. Smith and the Arkansas Health Department and if we’re successful in doing that we’re going to beat at what those projections are. That is our objective because that saves lives,” Hutchinson said.

Dr. Smith said those numbers could change as we test more in the state.