Area woman creates Facebook group to honor 2020 seniors

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Our nation’s high school seniors are in a history making year — most not getting prom or a graduation ceremony as they normally would.

KSN’s Austin Hyslip spoke with a woman who created a Facebook group, now with thousands of people joined, to make sure those seniors get recognized.

Amber Smith, Mother, said, “As a mother, what was your biggest fear, disappointment in my child.”

Kaleb Roberts, WC Senior, said, “I mean it sucks, and it’s definitely a slice of life I’m not going to be able to take anymore.”

High school seniors across the Four States are coping with the fact, there won’t be prom or a big graduation at the end of their senior year.

“Yeah at face value, it’s not very great, and it’s grim or whatever but if you look past that, the worlds not going to end, we’re all going to be fine in the grand scheme of things.”

Kaleb is a senior at Webb City High School–all of his final classes at the school will be online.

He was looking forward to one specific thing to end the year.

“Well I”m a member of the Webb City band, And so one of the big things that we would have, we would have a celebratory song that we would get to play, and that was our senior song and we would get to pick whichever song we want and whether or not Owens our Band Director liked it or hated it, he kind of had to roll with it.”

But he’s staying positive.

“It’s something no one else can claim, except for our generation, it’s different, it’s cool its unique, who doesn’t want to celebrate graduation from home right?”

And staying positive just got easier thanks to a Facebook group created by Misha Honey.

It’s called adopt a senior.

Misha Honey, Facebook Group Leader, said, “It’s kind of god thing, like he kind of just took over and said this is something the community can rally around.”

“I think that what Misah is doing with the adopt a senior is incredible to not waste the waiting so you still have that time to celebrate,” Smith.

“Pleasantly pleased, I mean It’s just a different way to get to it and reach out to the suffering group of seniors that are hit much harder than me and let them know that they do matter and that they weren’t forgotten or ignored,” said Roberts.

The group now has over 5,000 members–either parents of seniors or random residents in the Four States looking to make a difference in these students lives.

“It’s really been really really overwhelming, I didn’t expect any response, If there was it would be a couple of people and they wouldn’t really send anything and now we’ve got over five thousand members and um it’s way bigger than me,” said Honey.

“It’s pretty priceless to think about this is what community means, being part of a community, it goes beyond your walls, it goes beyond your block, it goes beyond your city, and i don’t think people would realize that or recognize that if something like this didn’t come to fruition,” said Smith.

“How amazing that this is, people that don’t even go into your day or life show you that you really do matter,” said Roberts

“I didn’t think that there would be such support, but whenever I look at it I see the goodness in people and I just smile, it’s just another lesson they get to learn in life that they might not have gotten had they been inside those walls,” said Smith