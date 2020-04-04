Area student turns art project into fundraiser for Children’s Haven

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin student is turning a stay-at-home art project into a fundraiser for a good cause.

12 year old Alex Brady is using his origami skills to collect money for Children’s Haven.

He started just yesterday, but has already collected more than $250.

Brady says it’s a tough time for everyone, but he especially wants to help kids currently housed at the emergency shelter.

Alex Brady, Origami Fundraiser, said, “We are also being affected as hard as other people. So I wanted to shine the light on them and help them get through this at this time.”

Alex plans to start offering some of his own paintings along with the origami.

You can check out his work online by following the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/Alexs-Arts-for-Charity-106126137716444/