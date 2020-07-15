Area sheltered workshops to get coronavirus relief money

JOPLIN, MO. — Two Joplin organizations that employ the developmentally disabled will be receiving financial assistance.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or D.E.S.E., is awarding sheltered workshops across the state coronavirus relief money in the amount of $4 million.

Jeff Jones operates Joplin Workshops and Innovative Industries in Carthage, both of which will be getting some of that funding.

Although he doesn’t know the exact amount, he knows that some of those funds will be used to offset losses from the pandemic, as well as safety equipment.

Jeff Jones, Executive Director, Joplin Workshops & Innovative Industries, said, “They can apply for the grant for some of the revenue they might have lost but also for P.P.E. equipment and cleaning materials and systems for the different shops just to make it more sanitary for all of our folks.”

Neither of those facilities he operates shut down entirely, he says both ran at about 50% capacity.

He says innovative industries is back up to full employment and Joplin workshops is at about 75%.

He adds some workers have chosen not to come back to work just yet.