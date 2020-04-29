Area sheltered workshop joins fight against covid-19

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — An area sheltered workshop is joining the fight against the covid 19 virus.

Crowder industries in Neosho employs adults with disabilities.

Their newest product line is assembling a portion of N95 air filtration masks.

N95 masks are an industry standard for healthcare workers and first responders treating patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

General Manager Greg Cook says the work has turned out to be a win win situation for everyone involved.

Greg Cook, Crowder Industries, G.M., said, “I think it’s great that we’re able to contribute something that will battle this pandemic, and the plus is all of our employees get called back to work, so we have plenty of work for everyone that wants to work right now, otherwise we’d have people at home.”

The facility employs about a hundred people.

The project has even allowed for the hiring for some additional workers.