Area schools making plans for Summer School

FOUR STATE AREA — Plans are now set for Miami students signing up for Summer school.

The Wardogs will hold classes strictly online – with two sessions on the calendar.

The first will last two weeks starting Monday May 18th.

That will be strictly for students needing to catch up on current classes.

A second session will run June first through 26th and also options for those looking to work ahead.

In Carl Junction, Summer school for high school students will be online only.

But the district is working on plans for younger students to attend in person.

School leaders expect to re-evaluate if that’s possible next week.

The Neosho School District is planning sessions in June and July with a mix of online and in-person classes.

And Pittsburg schools will push back the Summer school start date to June 22nd in hopes of holding classes on campus.