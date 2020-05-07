Area restaurant donating product to people making a difference in battle against covid-19

FOUR STATE AREA — An area restaurant is donating some of its product to people they feel are making a difference in the battle against the covid-19.

Workers at several area Domino’s restaurants have been making a lot of free pizzas and surprising area businesses with them.

Today alone the Carthage Salvation Army was a recipient as well as some area grocery stores.

And if you think it’s great to get free pizza, Luis Pagan says it’s even better to give it away.

Luis Pagan, Domino’s Pizza, said, “It it does feel really good and they know that it’s just food provided to them, they don’t have to think about it, even if it’s just for one day, it’s really good, they enjoy it and I enjoy giving it to them.”

Pagan says Domino’s has been delivering the free pizzas for several weeks now.

And each day, Pagan says employees get to decide which group of essential employees will receive them.