Area print shop makes hundreds of yard signs honoring seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a heart breaking, yet heart warming time for high school seniors in Joplin.

It was a busy day at All Seasons Printing in Joplin, as employees printed hundreds of yard signs like these that bare the name of every high school senior in Joplin, including those from McAuley Catholic, College Heights Christian and Thomas Jefferson.

The company agreed to do so at cost.

Aaron Garman, All Seasons Printing, said, “They normally have a good graduation and all of these experiences and memories and this gives us the opportunity to help them to have some memories they kind of got taken away from them.”

Peggy Newton was one of the organizers of the event that started with a single post on Facebook messenger and within days became a reality.

She says it took just hours for a host of businesses and individuals to come up with the money for the project.

Peggy Newton, Newton’s Jewelers, said, “Missing their whole 4th quarter of camaraderie with their fellow seniors, they’re missing they’re sports, they’re missing their prom, they’re missing their competitions academically, so we all wanted to step up and celebrate them in a way like this.”

Faron Haase, Joplin High School Senior, said, “It’s really heart warming because this is this is a really tough time for all of the seniors because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Katie Gray, Joplin High School Senior, said, “I think it’s amazing, I’m so appreciative that this many people really care about us, especially people that don’t even know me, I feel like and I feel really special that they’d take the time to put all this together.”

Signs containing the names of almost 600 high school seniors will be put up here in Campbell Parkway on Friday morning beginning at 9:30.