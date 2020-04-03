Area plastics manufacturer struggling to keep pace with surging demand

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local company is helping to protect area residents from the covid-19 virus as well as those being treated for it.

Doug Anderson, Branch Manager, Regal Plastics, said, “Business has been phenomenal, we can’t keep clear material on the shelf.”

Doug Anderson is the Branch Manager for Regal Plastics in Joplin, a distributor of plastic products.

And over the last few weeks, he says it’s been a challenge keeping up with the need that’s arisen for two particular types of products.

The first of which is a clear plastic divider many local businesses are using to protect people on both sides, the visitor or customer and the employee or employees on the other side.

“Everybody has a need and they’re recognizing they want to do something to help protect themselves.”

The other is a protective shield that separates medical personnel and the patients they’re treating.

“We fabricate a health box for Mercy hospital, where technicians can put their hands in and work with a patient but still have a protective barrier between them and the patient.”

But Doug Anderson says even after the treat posed by the virus subsides, he doesn’t think business will drop off that much.

“A lot of awareness has been created of needs that were thought about but now realized and so there’s an opportunity for everybody to get in front of things now that they haven’t been able to do before.”