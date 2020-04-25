Area McDonald’s donate nearly 2,000 pounds of food

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local McDonald’s are stepping up–helping feed the food insecure in Southwest Missouri.

KSN’s Stuart Price was there when they donated nearly 2,000 pounds of food.

Clients of Watered Gardens Ministries in Joplin won’t have to travel to get their McDonald’s fix next week.

That’s because a group of Joplin Area McDonald’s owners donated 1,900 pounds of frozen food on Friday.

Travis Hurley, Watered Gardens Ministries, said, “A great opportunity for some new collaboration and for people to find creative ways to be charitable and we’re really grateful that they chose to partner with us.”

Thomas Nichols, McDonald’s Owner/Operator, said, “Because we strongly believe in giving back to the community and take pride in lending a hand when ever we can in these uncertain times we face, we’re glad to come together to provide meals to our local families.”

The delivery included, 4,500 beef patties and 2,200 hundred pounds of tortilla strips, plus a lot more.

Nichols says it’s enough to provide 3,000 meals to food insecure individuals in the Joplin area.

Travis Hurley says this is yet another example of how the Joplin area business community has come through during a time of crisis.

“We’ve really been overwhelmed with the generosity of a lot of folks in the area who, because of the situation we’re in right now, find themselves with some excess food and uh we field calls pretty regularly for those donations and uh uh we’re grateful to be a place they think of for that,” said Hurley.