FOUR STATE AREA — Numerous Four State libraries will get thousands of dollars in grant funding.

Nearly a million dollars from the C.A.R.E.S. Act and Library Services and Technology Act are headed to show-me state libraries.

The Joplin Library will get $30,000.

The Barry-Lawrence Regional Library will see over $25,000.

The Neosho Newton County Library will get $20,000.

And the Nevada Public Library will see nearly $12,000.