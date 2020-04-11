Area historians say covid-19 response similar to Spanish Flu response 100 years ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — While cases of covid-19 are making history right now, this isn’t the first time Joplin has faced a global pandemic.

Brad Belk, MSSU Historian, said, “They first saw signs of it in October 1918.”

Joplin Historian Brad Belk says the connection was World War I.

“Some of the soldiers that were, that came back they possibly, it’s another one of those things we’re talking about today of bringing something into the community possibly. We’re even more sketchy back in 1918.”

Joplin Dr. Samuel Turner says there were strong similarities to what’s happening in 2020.

Dr. Samuel Turner, Joplin Physician, said, “It’s very aggressive, very virulent virus – the virus is a dangerous one – the spread of the virus is the same by droplets when you cough.”

Joplin city leaders instituted a quarantine.

“The churches, the schools, public activities were ceased,” said Belk.

“They did practice physical distancing and they also wore face covers,” said Turner.

City leaders even put out a call for retired nurses and doctors to pitch in.

“We need you back in the workforce – and many of them rallied to the call,” said Belk.

About 90 patients were diagnosed with the Spanish flu, with the quarantine lasting five to six weeks.

“They allowed people to get back together and we were over the crisis.”