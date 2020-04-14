Area farms feeling covid-19 impact

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — When you head to the grocery store to restock on goods you may not stop and think about the effects the coronavirus has on farmers, and how they are handling the pandemic.

Weather may present the biggest issue for crop farmers like Chad Epler and Epler Farms.

But they’ve felt indirect impacts from covid-19.

Epler said they haven’t had the chance to harvest yet due to the virus, and when a port for distribution is closed that could create another problem of its own.

Ethanol plants are shutting down as well and Epler Farms maintains a lot of corn, some carried over from last season.

Epler understands there are bigger impacts at hand.

Chad Epler, Epler Farms, said, “When you’re out working, and you’re in the field, it really doesn’t seem like that it’s affecting you–especially if you’re in a piece of equipment with a cab and it’s just you all day. So, you know, those are, you know, we’re trying to play by the rules and do the right thing. But it does affect people more than it affects us right now.”

On top of the stimulus package, Epler remains hopeful for more aid down the road to assist crop farmers like he and his family.