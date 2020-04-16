Area dairy farmers forced to dump milk amid market free-fall

REEDS, Mo. — The coronavirus pandemic is causing many dairy farmers to dump their milk.

Bernie Vandalsen, Dairy Farm Owner, said, “Some milk has been dumped by our co-op, and that’s going to hurt our pay price.”

Bernie Vandolsen, a dairy farmer in reeds, says he’s never seen the milk market get this bad.

Demand has significantly dropped over the last few weeks.

He has more than 500 cows, who’s milk is sent off to be bottled, made into cheese or ice cream.

“We’re producing milk that we’re losing money on.”

Larger consumers of dairy, like schools and restaurants aren’t operating like usual, which is causing a rift in the industry.

And milk production is typically high this time of year.

“Cows just naturally want to give the most this time of year. And so cheese, butter, and powder plants are running fairly full this time of year, and then you have your regular bottling plants. Well once you take school out of the system and the restaurant industry out, there’s a lot less carton milk for kids and whatever size used containers they use for the restaurant industry.”

Selling off cows may be a temporary fix for the issue, but prices aren’t looking good there either.

“Our cows that are going to the stockyard, they’ve dropped a lot, cattle have dropped a lot all over the place. I’m not making any money milking them and I’m going to get less money taking them to the sale barn, but you’re paying one way or another but you’re just going to have to deal with it.”

The USDA says whether farmers have dumped or sold milk, it will all be counted towards their total production for 2020.