Area couple adapts wedding plans to fit covid-19 guidelines

JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s the venue, and the flowers, and the guest list – and don’t forget the dress.

Brides spend countless hours getting ready for the big day.

But right now a traditional wedding just isn’t an option.

Whitney Marble, Joplin Bride, said, “I always dreamt about my wedding day.”

Logan and Whitney Marble had been planning for an April 4th wedding for more than a year.

But then came social distancing and gathering limits.

Logan Marble, Joplin Groom, said, “You always think you’ll have the big ceremony and all your friends and family there.”

“It got to the point, we can’t have 200 people,” said Whitney.

But they could have 10.

“We decided that only having our parents and our pastor and our maid of honor and best man there and that was it.”

Changing the date was never an option.

But the plan for a Carthage venue moved to their Neosho church.

And Whitney tackled much of the new plan herself.

“Flower arrangement to the cake.”

They kept the photographer Maven Media, capturing shots of the things that didn’t change.

Like vows and seeing her in the dress for the first time.

“I had some hints of what the dress was like, what she looked like in it. My mother cried, her mother cried seeing her,” said Logan.

And those guests who didn’t get to come this time will get a second chance.

“The venue and vendors were very gracious,” said Whitney.

Logan and Whitney will use all of that original planning to celebrate around the first year anniversary in 2021.