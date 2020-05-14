Area company comes up with inventive way to get employees back on the clock

FOUR STATE AREA — If you haven’t been furloughed from your job, there’s a good chance you know someone who has.

One area company has come up with an inventive way of getting their employees back on the clock.

Amanda Kelley, Access Application Counselor, said, “I was laid off for three weeks, some of our dental employees were laid off even longer than that and so it’s nice to see back to work doing our jobs again helping people.”

Access Family Care has locations all over Southwest Missouri.

The company found a creative way to keep as many people on the clock as possible.

And that meant breaking out the sewing machines to make cloth masks, instead of waiting for some other company to supply them.

Which are required for non-clinical employees as well as patients.

Carrie Foote, Access Family Care Outreach Manager, said, “We had a lot of our staff furloughed and when we were able to bring all our staff back, all of our furloughed staff was able to come back to work, some are making masks, some are doing other jobs, when their jobs are unable to be done at this moment.”

“The masks are in really high demand, when we put them out they are usually gone in just a couple hours, people love being able to take them, use them and reuse them to the grocery store or any where else they go during the day,” said Kelley.