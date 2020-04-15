Area cleaning company preparing businesses for when they open to the public again

FOUR STATE AREA — During this time, businesses deemed essential remain open, including health care facilities, grocery, and cleaning services.

A local cleaning company is preparing businesses and other industries for when they start to open back up to the public.

Shannon Duhon, Servicemaster Account Manager, said, “We’ll come in and literally spray the walls down, we’ll spray a lot of things down, we’ll fog the facility to really make sure that that disinfectant gets in everywhere it possibly can.”

That’s just Servicemaster Extreme Recovery Services’ M.O. Especially with the evolving pathogens of covid-19, Shannon Duhon and the rest of the company are in high demand for their infection-fighting expertise.

If you’re really worried and want a good, thorough cleaning whether you’re a business, an industry, fire departments, police departments, emergency medical services, anyone who wants to make sure that their facility is completely clean, including vehicles. If you operate a fleet of delivery vehicles, vans, things of that nature, those can all be disinfected by our methods at Servicemaster.

When there’s no confirmed cases, Servicemaster narrows in on sanitizing and disinfecting high-touch areas. If there’s an employee that has tested positive, it results in a much detailed cleaning from top to bottom.

Although the primary focus falls on businesses, industries and other governmental facilities, Servicemaster aims to give a peace of mind for when operations open back up, ensuring both employees and visitors are well-protected.

“We’re getting closer and closer to the point of being able to return back to some sense of normalcy. And so we want to make sure that we are prepared for that.”