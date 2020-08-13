Area church donates 40,000 pounds of food

JOPLIN, Mo. — The covid pandemic has caused many area residents to visit local food shelters more often, and in some cases, for the first time in their lives.

To help out with the growing demand for food, an area church is doing its part.

It may be 8:00 in the morning but Dianna Gurley couldn’t be more excited, that’s because her ministry, Souls Harbor, is one of two in the Joplin area sharing a total of 25 pallets filled with nearly 40,000 pounds of food.

Dianna Gurley, Director, Souls Harbor, said, “They asked if we would be a recipient a fifty three foot trailer is a bit much for us to store so we asked our friend Gretta at We Care if she wanted to share that load with us.”

The trailer is courtesy of the Salt Lake City, Utah based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Jared Young is with the Joplin church says the Latter-Day Saints have farms, mills, canneries, silos and food processing plants all across the U.S.

He says most of what they produce helps feed church members, but not all of it.

Jared Young, Joplin Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, said, “The church has uh food producing facilities all over the country that fills the church’s own warehouses but they always produce a little bit extra they can share with worthy organizations and they ask us as local leaders to find organizations in our communities that would be goo candidates for these large donations and uh we’re just grateful that we can help We Care and Souls Harbor because we think they’re great organizations.”

Young says it was easy to chose Souls Harbor, because he says they’re are literally a good neighbor.

“I work right next to Souls Harbor and I see the good work that they do Souls harbor is one of a number of ministries that is experiencing an all time high need for food.”

“The summer giving is always a little bit down and with the Covid going on right now and everybody being worried about things uh of course the donations have been a little less so it’s perfect for right now, it’s perfect for right now,” said Gurley.

With any luck, she says this donation could tide Souls Harbor over until the holiday season.